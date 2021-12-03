Diva’s Daily Dirt: Young Dolph Gets Street Named After Him In Memphis

Young Dolph Gets Street Named After Him In Memphis
Young Dolph is getting his own street named after him in his Memphis neighborhood where he grew up! The City of Memphis just announced plans to change a street name after him. A public ceremony unveiling the street name will be held on Dec. 15 at 1:00 pm at Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard near the Memphis Depot Industrial Park, according to the press release. Dolph’s family says the street name will serve as a reminder to folks in the Castalia Heights community of someone who embodies hard work and perseverance.
“He sent the message that someone who went to the same schools as them, and walked the same streets that they do, was able to not only create a successful legacy for himself, but also prioritized family and community.”
Dolph’s longtime girlfriend and mother of his two children recently shared this loving video in memory of the late rapper:
PREACH: 10 Motivating Moments From Late, Memphis Rapper, Young Dolph [Videos]
1. Young Dolph Dropped 20K On Duke Students
Source:Phil_Lewis_ 1 of 10
Back in 2018, Young Dolph gave $20,000 to two Duke student-employees who got fired for playing his song “Get Paid” in a campus coffee shop pic.twitter.com/IDRDL3Ilju— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 17, 2021
2. He Gifted A TX Family With His Lambo
Source:spiffey_griffey 2 of 10
Yung Dolph “gave away” his lambo to a family in Texas. Hopefully they just flip it, because it’s above the taxable gift threshold and the property taxes/insurance on a Lamborghini are probably close to 10-15k a year combined all for a depreciable asset... expensive cars are dumb pic.twitter.com/HPtskhmTpc— Drip Dad (@spiffey_griffey) September 18, 2020
3. Impacting Lives
Source:Navjosh 3 of 10
Last year, Young Dolph gifted his $400k lambo to a super fan whose nail business suffered because of the pandemic.— Navjosh (@Navjosh) November 17, 2021
Dolph also gave the green light to the pregnant fan to sell the car so she can support her growing family 🙏🏽🐬 pic.twitter.com/rfErmoGqgh
4. Dolph's Music Was Timely & RelevantSource:Young Dolph 4 of 10
5. Always Putting Businesses On
Source:RapDose 5 of 10
7 days ago Young Dolph was showing love and promoting a local memphis cookie business he frequents and today they killed him right outside. Sad. pic.twitter.com/CUu307V5ew— KENNY BEAR / THE MOB (@RapDose) November 17, 2021
6. Dropping Gems
Source:myahendi 6 of 10
Young Dolph speaking nothing but facts 😭 pic.twitter.com/kUdbqJf3xr— M 🧚🏽♀️ (@myahendi) November 17, 2021
7. The Influence
Source:MileTyClub 7 of 10
The impact of Young Dolph... pic.twitter.com/HEbQrbmV2s— Rotten Egg Nog (@MileTyClub) November 17, 2021
8. He Was A Great Father To His Two Children
Source:RapDailyNews 8 of 10
Not only was Young Dolph a talented artist but he was a GREAT father pic.twitter.com/O7MxhuVDS8— Rap Daily (@RapDailyNews) November 17, 2021
9. The Value in the Vision
Source:iamskeme 9 of 10
Young Dolph dropping gems for some Monday Motivation pic.twitter.com/KZjvYpB59p— DJ SKEME (@iamskeme) November 23, 2020
10. Giving Game
Source:MYCOMEUP 10 of 10
@youngdolph on walking away from 22 Million Dollars -“I stand on this Sh*t”— MYCOMEUP (@MYCOMEUP) April 29, 2021
📽 @mworthofgame ft/ @gilliedakid x @wallo267 & @YoungDolph #entrepreneurialculture #generation #millennial #news #culture #business #comeup #mycomeup #inspiration #motivation #youtube #youtubechannel pic.twitter.com/jHrzCYqafQ
