Diva’s Daily Dirt: Young Dolph Gets Street Named After Him In Memphis

Young Dolph Gets Street Named After Him In Memphis

Young Dolph is getting his own street named after him in his Memphis neighborhood where he grew up! The City of Memphis just announced plans to change a street name after him. A public ceremony unveiling the street name will be held on Dec. 15 at 1:00 pm at Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard near the Memphis Depot Industrial Park, according to the press release. Dolph’s family says the street name will serve as a reminder to folks in the Castalia Heights community of someone who embodies hard work and perseverance.

“He sent the message that someone who went to the same schools as them, and walked the same streets that they do, was able to not only create a successful legacy for himself, but also prioritized family and community.”

Dolph’s longtime girlfriend and mother of his two children recently shared this loving video in memory of the late rapper:

