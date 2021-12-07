Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nick Cannon Is Mourning The Loss Of His 5 Month Old Son

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nick Cannon Is Mourning The Loss Of His 5 Month Old Son

Nick Cannon is mourning the loss of his youngest son Zen who recently passed away from a brain tumor.

The talk show host explained,

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out. He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was 2 months, I noticed he had this nice-sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it, but I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

Cannon and Alyssa Scott, the mother of Zen, were told that he was battling hydrocephalus and that the fluid in his brain turned out to be a malignant tumor. Baby Zen underwent surgery to have a shunt put in to drain the fluid but unfortunately his health took a turn near the Thanksgiving holiday.

Nick dedicated today’s episode as a celebration of life for Zen.

Kanye And Drake’s ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Concert Will Stream In iMax Theaters

As Ye and Drake prepare to share the stage for the first time since they’ve squashed their beef, fans are gearing up for one hell of a show! The Free Larry Hoover benefit concert goes down this Thursday December 9th in Los Angeles and it has just been revealed that it will be available at select theatres and iMAX.

Still no word on whether it will be streamed on Apple Music quite yet.

