The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nick Cannon Is Mourning The Loss Of His 5 Month Old Son

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Nick Cannon

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Nick Cannon Is Mourning The Loss Of His 5 Month Old Son

 

Nick Cannon is mourning the loss of his youngest son Zen who recently passed away from a brain tumor.

 

The talk show host explained,

 

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out. He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was 2 months, I noticed he had this nice-sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it, but I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

 

Cannon and Alyssa Scott, the mother of Zen, were told that he was battling hydrocephalus and that the fluid in his brain turned out to be a malignant tumor. Baby Zen underwent surgery to have a shunt put in to drain the fluid but unfortunately his health took a turn near the Thanksgiving holiday.

 

Nick dedicated today’s episode as a celebration of life for Zen.

 

 

Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son, Zen [Photos]

11 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son, Zen [Photos]

Continue reading Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son, Zen [Photos]

Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son, Zen [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_4387485" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty[/caption] Nick Cannon shared a very personal moment on his TV talk show when he talked about losing his 7th child, son Zen. Zen was 5 months old. His mother is Alyssa Scott Nick shared Zen passed away on Sunday from a form of brain cancer. During his broadcast he said, I have so much faith in God. I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength and that’s why I’m here with y’all today. I’m here to show that I can fight through. I’m feeling it. I’m vulnerable. I’m open. I’m going to make it through. This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son, Zen. Meet Nick Cannon’s Youngest and 7th child, Zen.

 

 

Kanye West In NYC

Source: (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) / (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Kanye And Drake’s ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Concert Will Stream In iMax Theaters

 

As Ye and Drake prepare to share the stage for the first time since they’ve squashed their beef, fans are gearing up for one hell of a show! The Free Larry Hoover benefit concert goes down this Thursday December 9th in Los Angeles and it has just been revealed that it will be available at select theatres and iMAX.

 

 

 

Still no word on whether it will be streamed on Apple Music quite yet.

 

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nick Cannon Is Mourning The Loss Of His 5 Month Old Son  was originally published on kysdc.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close