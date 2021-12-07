The 614
HomeThe 614

School bus driver shortages hitting central Ohio districts

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Information Sign In Car

Source: Reinhard Krull / EyeEm / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, local school districts continue to face transportation challenges, and many are halfway into the school year.

Two central Ohio districts had to make adjustments Tuesday.

For Westerville City School District, it’s something they’ve done regularly over the last couple weeks as part of a two-prong strategy to keep kids in school as much as possible.

Pickerington Local School District is also facing a shortage. It has 65 routes with seven unfilled.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

School bus driver shortages hitting central Ohio districts  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close