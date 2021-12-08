According to NBC4i, three people — two young children and a young man — are dead after a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Tuesday night.
According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Columbus Division of Police Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes and three victims inside.
Police have now identified the victims as 9-year-old Demitrius Wall’neal, 6-year-old Londynn Wall’neal and 22-year-old Charles Wade.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Ginther on triple homicide: ‘It can never be normal’
- The Great Holiday Giveback
- New Fame, New Twitter Account: Kyle Rittenhouse Continues To Be The Right’s Favorite New Killer Bae
- Former New Orleans Saints Player Dies While In Police Custody In Alabama
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley Moves To Strip Rep. Lauren Boebert Of Committee Assignments For Being A Raging Islamaphobe
- Officer stable, suspect dead after southeast Columbus shooting
- Who Is Rich Paul And Why Is He The Most Powerful Man In All Of Sports?
- Reform This: Alabama Police Arrest Black Woman For ‘Burning Incense, Doing Loud Chanting’ At Christmas Parade
- CPD: ‘Monsters’ killed two ‘babies,’ ‘young man’ in southeast Columbus shooting
- Kyle Rittenhouse Says “F**k You” To LeBron James For Lemonhead Diss During Trial
CPD: ‘Monsters’ killed two ‘babies,’ ‘young man’ in southeast Columbus shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com