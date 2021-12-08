Watch: HOORAE Collabs With Smino & Comedian Teddy Ray In YouTube Originals Special ‘What Say What?!’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

HOORAE and critically acclaimed artist Smino’s music collective, Zero Fatigue, join forces to create cosmic culture in new YouTube Originals series, “What Say What?!”

The series, executive produced by HOORAE and Fly On The Wall, is part of Bear Witness Take Action 3’s six-part special event hosted by Common and Keke Palmer. “What Say What?!” follows comedian and rising star, Teddy Ray from MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, on a wild ride from his mom’s house to the streets of St. Louis. Ray is joined by the St. Louis singer and rapper, diving into the music, mind and multi-faceted world of Smino.

The series showcases a never-before-seen side of Smino in an in-depth conversation and intimate performance of “I Deserve,” his latest single from his upcoming third studio album, Luv 4 Rent. The video is set in Ray’s mama’s house and it ends with the an exchange between him and his mom, asking him who was causing all that raucous. Ray asked Smino and Zero Fatigue if they’d help with the dishes and they quickly decline.

HOORAE’s Head of Digital, Richard Stevenson chimes in to explain the company’s enthusiasm working with both talents.

“We have a lot of love for Smino and Teddy Ray. Both are dynamic storytellers that have inspired us and our community for some time, so seeing this project come to life is really incredible,” Stevenson shares in a statement.

The special series launched yesterday (Dec. 7) and it has already garnered in over 18k views and massive fan engagement. The overwhelming response has HOORAE and Zero Fatigue teams in talks to develop “What Say What?!” as a series, continuing to offer fans a unique experience and unprecedented look into the world of their favorite artists with the help of the hilarious talent, Teddy Ray.

Watch “What Say What?!” below.

