Union starred as Tootie Ramsey in the live performance of Facts of Life.The 49 year old actress was joined by Kerry Washington, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Allison Tolman, Will Arnett, and John Lithgow for the third installment of Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience. The special ABC event features reenactments of episodes from the popular 1980s sitcoms, The Facts of Life and Different Strokes.

Before the special debuts on ABC, Union offered fans an exclusive look inside her character, Tootie, which Kim Fields portrayed on the sitcom from 1979 to 1988. In the short clip, Union films her opening credit scene alongside the memorable Facts of Life theme song. She continues singing while seated on set.

Union shared the post with a short caption saying, “Tonight I have a once in a lifetime opportunity to honor the QUEEN @kimfieldsofficial and her iconic role of Tootie on “Facts Of Life” As a Black girls growing up in the 1980s we had very few role models on TV and film, but we had Kim. Thank you for leading and showing us how amazing we actually are. Please show love and praise to the ICON KIM FIELDS.”

What a special moment for Union and an ode to Fields, who Union affectionately refers to as an “ICON.” Also, Union is undeniable entertaining and adorable to watch. Be sure to watch the video below as Union does her best Tootie Ramsey impression.

Gabrielle Union Paid Homage To Kim Fields’ Iconic Character, Tootie From ‘Facts of Life’ [Video] was originally published on globalgrind.com

