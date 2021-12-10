Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Reportedly Expecting Third Child Soon

The QuickSilva Show
Chris Brown Reportedly Expecting Third Child Soon

Chris Brown Reportedly Expecting Third Child Soon

 

Word is, the R&B legend will be a father of three soon!

 

 

 

#TeamBreezy had been speculating that the ‘No Guidance’ singer was expecting another child with a woman by the name of Diamond Brown. Brown first debuted her baby bump on her Instagram in a beach photoshoot after being romantically linked to Chris Brown in 2019.

 

 

 

 

Papa Breezy already has a 7-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown with Nia Guzmam.

 

 

As well as the father of a two-year old boy, Aeko Catori Brown, who was born in 2019 with Ammika Harris.

 

[caption id="attachment_3769460" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Victoria McGraw @VICTORIASAIDIT / Radio 1 Digital[/caption]   Chris Brown is an R&B superstar in the day and a super dad at night! Breezy recently shared a photo of his newest born son Aeko Catori Brown. Aeko is Breezy’s second child, Royalty is his firstborn. His little queen Royalty got a whole album cover and the title to his 7th studio album. Are we getting a ‘Aeko’ self-titled album next?! Regardless of the name, we are ready for another Breezy album. In the meantime look at this ADORABLE photo of his baby son Aeko!   Related: Chris Brown Has Tattooed His Face

 

Kanye Pleads For Kim, Kim Allegedly Files For Judge To Declare Her ‘Single’

 

So during last night’s #FreeLarryHoover benefit concert, Ye found himself pleading for his wife to ‘run back’ to him in front of 70,000 fans.

 

 

Well according to TMZ, Kanye’s plea did nothing for the billionaire media mogul and she’s filed for a judge to declare her legally single–even though Ye has been publicly vocal about wanting his family back together.

 

 

The  ‘SKIMS’ CEO is also requesting the judge to separate child custody and property separate from the actual divorce. Reports also claim she wants her maiden name restored and the West dropped.

 

[caption id="attachment_3644842" align="alignnone" width="500"] Source: MTV / Tumblr[/caption] The least expected thing happened at the end of Kayne’s listening event concert in Atlanta. Jay-Z, shockingly jumped on a track when many believed the two notorious rappers were still at odds. For weeks, much anticipation grew around the release of “DONDA” and last night was the end of the wait, partially. As fans across the world expected the album to be released, they instead received something better.  As for the listening party attendees, Kanye played “DONDA” for tens-of-thousands of fans at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday.For those who were unsure of the inspiration behind the name of Ye’s new album, DONDA is his mother’s name. The album had audio snippets from Kanye’s late mother, Donda West along with many features from artist Tavis Scott, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Vory and Playboi Carti. 15 Pictures Of Kanye & His Mother DONDA (PHOTOS) The moment that has Twitter going insane however didn’t happen until the final track where Ye dropped a song with Jay-Z. What’s even crazier is that “HOV did the verse today [Thursday]!!!! At 4pm”, as tweeted by Hov’s producer and engineer, Young Guru. The reason why this reunion is so ground breaking and emotional is because for almost 10 years, there has been a feud between Kanye and Jay-Z. Things seemed to spiral down from the moment Hov and Beyonce weren’t in attendance to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding. The second incident that seemed to show discourse and opposition was in 2016 when Kayne alleges that Jay Z did not check on him and his family after being robbed in Paris at gunpoint. Who’s Responsible For Kanye West? Twitter Debates Kim Kardashian, Mental Health  In Jay-Z’s release of 4:44’, it appeared that Hov took shots at Kanye West in his song,  ‘Kill Jay Z’. His verse below seems to be the reason why: “You walkin’ around like you invincible You dropped outta school, you lost your principles I know people backstab you, I felt bad too But this ‘fuck everybody’ attitude ain’t natural But you ain’t a Saint, this ain’t KumbaYe But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye You gave him 20 million without blinkin’ He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin’? “Fuck wrong with everybody?” is what you sayin’ But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane” Kanye West Reportedly Has A Response To Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Diss Nonetheless, “Watch The Throne”, Kanye and Jay-Z’s collab album, will celebrate it’s 10-year anniversary next month. Because of Ye’s track with Hov on “DONDA”, some spectate that “Watch The Throne 2” is on its way.

 

