LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

What Do You Wanna Tell Biden Right Now, He Won’t Give Student Loan Relief?

Well, we would like to tell him to cancel all student loans however it looks like that couldn’t be further from reality. The Biden administration just announced it will not be extending the current student loan relief program and has confirmed that payments restart February 1, 2022.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters during a press conference that the Biden administration won’t extend student loan relief — and the student loan payment pause will end January 31, 2022.

Here are some cliff notes of what else the White House Press Secretary confirmed as far as student loans:

“In the coming weeks, we will release more details about our plans”

“We will engage directly with federal student loan borrowers to ensure they have the resources they need and are in the appropriate repayment plan.”

“We are still assessing the impact of the Omicron variant.”

“A smooth transition back into repayment is a high priority for the administration.”

“The Department of Education is already communicating with borrowers to help them prepare for return to repayment on February 1.”

“41 million borrowers have benefitted from the extended student loan payment pause, but it expires February 1, so right now we’re just making a range of preparation

Many student loan borrowers hoped President Biden would deliver a last-minute financial blessing by cancelling student but sources say there is unfortunately no indication that Biden will make this happen.

So we have to ask, what do you wanna tell Joe Biden right now?

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

What Do You Wanna Tell Biden Right Now, He Won’t Give Student Loan Relief? was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: