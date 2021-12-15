Chloe x Halle Put A Twist On Athleisure With Limited-Edition Collection for Victoria’s Secret PINK

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

If you love Chloe x Halle’s fashion sense, now you can get your hands on pieces designed by the sisters themselves as the duo has just released their limited-edition collection with Victoria’s Secret PINK and it’s the perfect mix of each of the ladies personal styles.

The new line is a twist on athleisure and features comfy and cozy pieces with various prints, textures, and bold colors. The items are meant to be mixed and matched, allowing fashion lovers to curate a variety of outfits out of any set. “The vision behind it was like we just wanted to be able to wear it anywhere: airport, studio, rehearsals, taking our pets on a walk, things like that,” Chloe told Teen Vogue of the new line. “We’re just happy that we can dress it up, dress it down. It’s really fun. It’s simple and comfortable. And that’s what’s most important, because you always have to have those staple pieces.”

This isn’t the first time the “Do It” singers have worked with PINK but this is the first time they have personally designed for the brand, adding their own personality and flair to each piece in the collection. “We’ve always loved Victoria’s Secret Pink. We’ve always loved what they stood for. We feel like we got to put our spin on what we want to bring to the brand. We’re all about self-empowerment, women-empowerment, and being confident in your body, your God-given body, embracing your curves, embracing whatever body type you have. My sister and I were very excited to make stuff that makes you feel good from the inside out,” Halle told Teen Vogue explaining why the collab was a fit.

The limited-edition collection is available exclusively at Victoria’s Secret PINK and ranges in sizes XS to XXL with each piece reflecting both Chloe and Halle’s individual styles. “The thing about sis and I [is] we love leggings and baggy sweatpants and big coats on our off days. So, everything in this collection is something that we both would wear,” Chloe shared. Beauties, will you cop? Don’t miss… Chloe x Halle Are Radiant As The New Faces Of Neutrogena! Chloe x Halle Launch Loungewear Collection With Victoria’s Secret PINK

Chloe x Halle Put A Twist On Athleisure With Limited-Edition Collection for Victoria’s Secret PINK was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: