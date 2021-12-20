‘Caravan’ Of White Looters Arrested For Stealing From Kentucky Tornado Victims

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It turns out that, despite what Anglo-America tends to believe, rioting and looting aren’t things that happen exclusively during Black Lives Matter protests. Of course, we already knew that after the angry whites rebellion at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, not to mention the unrest of the unseasoned that often happens after sporting events. But America far too often associates riots and specifically looting with Black people and Black neighborhoods.

Anyway, in Graves County, Kentucky, six people of the non-melanated persuasion were arrested Friday after they were accused of using a devastating storm as an opportunity to loot homes and vehicles and now officials in the area are warning that anyone caught engaging in that kind of activity will be prosecuted to the extent of the law.

According to WPSD 6, deputies and state troopers made the arrests after a “caravan of suspects” were stopped at the intersection of U.S. 45 South and Pritchett Road, and all of the people in the vehicle were allegedly caught with stolen property taken from homes and vehicles that were ravaged during a recent storm.

“We’re talking about felonies,” Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney Richie Kemp said in regards to the suspects, at least four of whom reportedly came into Kentucky from Michigan. “If people who are coming to Kentucky and Graves County with bad intentions, they need to turn around and go back home.”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron posted a similar message to Facebook, according to WPSD.

“Looting and theft will not be tolerated,” Cameron said. “Our office has spoken with Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney Richie Kemp, and the full force of the law will be brought against anyone who tries to take advantage of Kentuckians.”

It’s too bad that Cameron doesn’t have the same energy for, say, a bunch of cops who shot an unarmed Black woman to death in her own apartment while executing a botched search warrant.

So now the sheriff’s office in Graves County is asking that anyone who witnesses anyone stealing damaged cars or any other items from homes damaged during the storm immediately report what they saw to the authorities.

