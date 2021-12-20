LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Even though getting vaccinated has been highly encouraged in this ongoing battle against COVID-19, many out there have chosen against getting the shot for a variety of personal reasons.

The Second City decided to use its signature comedic prowess in hopes of influencing anti-vaxxers to get vaccinated, and the improv troupe enlisted the help of celebrity moms spearheaded by everyone’s mom-in-their-head, Michelle Obama.

For this special PSA, Mrs. O teamed up with Sharon Feldstein; mother of Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein; Terria Joseph; mom of multiplatinum music icon Alicia Keys; Patsy Noah; Adam Levine’s mom; Robin Paul; mom of Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul; Claire Stoermer; the woman that gave birth to Hollywood sensation Zendaya; and John David Washington’s mom, Pauletta Washington.

The “Get Vaccinated” message is done with all sorts of hilarious dramatics, including a blockbuster-style trailer and various quips that anyone with a guilt-tripping, “over-texting” mom can relate to.

More info on the initiative below, via the official press release:

“The Second City, the world’s premier brand in improvisation and sketch-based comedy entertainment and education, Made to Save, a national grassroots effort to ensure communities hardest hit by the pandemic have access to the COVID-19 vaccines and accurate, timely information and YourMomCares, a kids’ mental health and wellbeing nonprofit, released a new public service announcement featuring former First Lady Michelle Obama and celebrity moms that encourages parents and their children ages five through adulthood to get vaccinated now, particularly as omicron cases are on the rise.”

While we doubt those who truly don’t want to get the vaccination will be swayed to do so by of all people celeb moms, at least we can share a few laughs together with the video below:

Michelle Obama Links With Celebrity Moms For PSA Encouraging Vaccination was originally published on blackamericaweb.com