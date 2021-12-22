Enter The ‘Give the Gift of Marvel’ Contest

Hey Marvel fans…the biggest movie craze is coming to life right now! Power 1075 has YOUR chance to register to win tickets to COSI to see the Marvel Exhibit “Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.”

That’s right: You’ll get the chance to see more than 300 original artifacts, costumes and props from your favorite Marvel films. And best of all, if you’re still looking for that last minute holiday gift… you can always give the gift of learning this year with a COSI membership.

It truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

Register below to win tickets to “Marvel Universe of Super Heroes” exhibit at COSI!

Good luck and happy holidays from Power 1075.

