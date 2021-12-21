NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Released A Special Keepsake Cookbook For The Holidays With Special Recipes From The Cast

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The holidays are quickly approaching. According to the masses on social media, no one seems to be prepared. There’s still time to find the perfect holiday gift for your loved ones. This holiday season NBC’s One Chicago brand is celebrating with a special “One Chicago Holiday Cookbook.” The exclusive cookbook is a collection of tasty treats and touching family memories from the cast across NBC’s One Chicago brand including shows Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

People Magazine announced the launch of the cookbook from the casts and crews of Dick Wolf’s collection of shows. The “One Chicago Holiday Cookbook” lives digitally on Wolf Entertainment’s website and “shares some tasty treats and family secrets” from your favorite cast members you welcome into your home each week.

Universal Television, Wolf Entertainment and NBC teamed up to create something very special for One Chicago fans. The cookbook includes a variety of over 20 recipes, along with memories that make each recipe super special. There are several ideas for appetizers, entrées, sides, and desserts for your holiday gatherings. The free-to-download cookbook includes unique recipes like Tracy Spiridakos’ Greek specialty Kokkinisto and Dominic Rains’ Sabzi Polo Mahi, a Persian dish his family passed down. It also includes a special message from One Chicago mastermind Dick Wolf.

“For the past ten years, you have invited us into your living rooms as ‘One Night, One Family, One Chicago.’ With the holidays approaching, it is our turn to invite you into our kitchens to share some tasty treats and family secrets,” Dick Wolf writes in the introduction. “In these pages, you’ll find some of our favorite recipes and photos, along with the memories that make them special to us. We hope you’ll enjoy them, and that they might find a festive place at your table in this season.”

If you are still looking for a great gift for your family and friends, consider this special, keepsake cookbook from the One Chicago family. All three shows will return to NBC Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Find the “One Chicago Holiday Cookbook” here.

NBC's 'One Chicago' Released A Special Keepsake Cookbook For The Holidays With Special Recipes From The Cast was originally published on globalgrind.com

