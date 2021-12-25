According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of Friday, Dec. 24, a total of 1,910,991 (+14,414) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 94,353 (+214) hospitalizations and 11,557 (+17) admissions into the ICU.
ODH reported 443 deaths on Friday bringing the total to 28,720.
Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help hospitals with their pandemic-related staffing shortages.
For the full NBC4 story click here
It's been one year since Eddie Money left us. Great guy. We miss you, Eddie. #eddiemoney pic.twitter.com/hu9LdWNJUW Mr. @realDonaldTrump we are proudly wearing and selling "trump for president" t-shirts would you like one? pic.twitter.com/Vsc9w07ty9 Candidate for Labor Commissioner Cathy Costello and me at the Capitol following @GovMaryFallin #StateOfTheState Address. pic.twitter.com/QIwMxFyeVB (GSN) America’s beloved Bible Prophecy Teacher Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr. passed away early Sunday morning, according to his wife Judy. Dr. DeYoung had been admitted to the hospital Aug. 7. He was diagnosed with COVID. He had questioned COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/kdfxtvUb7s Caleb Wallace, a leader of the anti-mask movement in central Texas, has died of coronavirus, his wife says - NYT pic.twitter.com/dVHZbO7Nc3
COVID-19 in Ohio Dec 24th update: More than 14K new cases, 443 additional deaths was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com