Man dead in east Columbus shooting; city’s 199th homicide in 2021

According to NBC4i, one person is dead after a shooting early Monday morning on the east side of Columbus, marking the 199th homicide in the city for 2021.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Shady Lane Drive at approximately 4:39 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Whitehall Fire Medics at 4:45 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

