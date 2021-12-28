Feel Like Royalty With The Pat McGrath Labs x ‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Collaboration

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

While we’re patiently waiting for Season 2 of Netflix and Shondra Rhimes‘ hit series, Bridgerton, we can’t help but remember how elegant and sophisticated the characters looked in Season 1! From the dramatic hair to the elegant costumes and the soft makeup, the royalty was in full effect and one of the many reasons we fell in love with the series.

Lucky for us, now we can bring that feeling of regalness to our own lives with the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton makeup collaboration. The collection that was inspired by the romantic-drama series includes blushes, eyeshadows, and highlighters that are perfect for every skin tone.

When asked about the legendary collaboration, make-up artist Pat McGrath said that working with Shonda Rhimes was a no-brainer. “Obviously, I love Shonda for everything that she has done within the industry, but also what she stands for, all the genius that she has given us,” she told Shondaland. “I felt there was an amazing synergy with what I was hearing from the show — love, powerful women, diversity — and I thought it just sounded perfect. There was no way I was not going to do this.”

The Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton makeup collaboration features an array of makeup palettes that were directly inspired by the series and range in prices from $52 – $214. The “Love at First Blush” features shades that deliver a high-intensity glow with translucent coverage. The formula is featherlight and has a second-skin feel that’ll make you look naturally beautiful. The blush palette currently retails for $52. The “Diamond of the First Water” eyeshadow palette currently retails for $65 and features six colors that are regal, multidimensional, and easy to blend. The creamy formulas range from neutrals to extreme colors and is the perfect tool for any day to night look. The $60 “Sublime Skin Highlighter” is perfect for getting your glow on. This highlighter comes in a lightweight gel formula in platinum gold and yellow gold shades. And finally, for $214 you can get the bundle package that features the eye shadow palette, blush, and highlighter combo.

The exclusive Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton makeup collaboration is available now. Beauties, will you cop?

