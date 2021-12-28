Good news if you make minimum wage and live in Ohio you’re getting a raise! As of January 1st 2022 the minimum wage for Ohio has gone up to $9.30 for hourly based workers and with tipped based workers will receive a wage increase from $4.40 to $4.65 an hour.
This increase will give tipped employees pay will increase 25 cents an hour and 50 cents for non-tipped employees.
The only caveat is that the 2022 wage increase only applies to employees who work at businesses that gross more than $342,000 annually.
For the past few years Ohio has been steadily increasing it’s minimum wage in attempt to help with inflation.
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Stars That Came From Wealthy Families!
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Stars That Came From Wealthy Families!
1. CassieSource: 1 of 3
2. Angela SimmonsSource: 2 of 3
3. Jordin SparksSource: 3 of 3
The Latest:
- Join The American Red Cross/Urban One Blood Drive Dec. 28
- Enter The ‘Give the Gift of Marvel’ Contest
- KIM KARDASHIAN BIGGEST VILLAIN IN THE WORLD NOW BECAUSE OF THIS…
- Ohio Minimum Wage Increasing in 2022
- Feel Like Royalty With The Pat McGrath Labs x ‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Collaboration
- Jaylen Waddle Brings Miami Dolphins to 7th Straight Victory
- Mary J. Blige Debuts New Blonde Braids In Glamorous Selfie
- Killer Mike Takes High Road Towards White Man Who Vandalized His ATL Barbershop With Graffiti
- Yung Miami Gives Us Fashion Goals During Holiday Getaway In Aspen
- Two Thieves Ordered Pizza To A Winchester Home Before Robbing It
- Understanding Debt, Budgets, Finances and more.
- Man dead in east Columbus shooting; city’s 199th homicide in 2021
Ohio Minimum Wage Increasing in 2022 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com