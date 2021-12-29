Klanny Nanny Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Kwanzaa A ‘Fake Religion Created By A Psychopath’

At this point, calling Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a racist is like saying the sky turns less blue when the weather is bad.
In this episode of Water Is Wet News, the same congresswoman who filmed herself ranting about an “Islamic invasion” of the U.S. government because Muslims were being elected to office, referred to Muslim members of Congress as the “Jihad Squad,” claimed Congress members weren’t official unless they were sworn in on the Bible, referred to Black people as “slaves” to the Democratic party, compared Black Lives matter to the KKK and claimed white Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspects were being discriminated in jail “because of the color of their skin”—also has a weird issue with the celebration of Kwanzaa.
On Sunday, after Christmas ended and Black Americans across the nation began to celebrate the weeklong holiday festivities in which we exchange gifts, eat traditional meals, light candles to honor the ancestors and, well, generally mind our own Black business, Greene was continuing the Anglo-Saxon tradition of shouting down any cultural practice that doesn’t have the white supremacist stamp of approval.
“Stop. It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath,” Greene tweeted. “You aren’t bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS.”
So basically, a group of fellow Republicans—who are likely just as white nationalism prone as Republicans tend to be but aren’t basically Rush Limbaugh in a skirt like Greene is—offered a modest holiday greeting for those celebrating Kwanza and that was just too much for the QMoron and her aggressive white fragility to bear. So Greene called Kwanzaa a “fake religion” despite the fact that it’s literally not a religious holiday, and called its founder a “psychopath,” which is like the mayonnaise jar calling the snowflake “white.” (Am I the only one who thinks the “pot meet kettle” thing is kinda racist?)
As Business Insider pointed out, Kwanzaa was founded in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, who, in 1970, was convicted along with three other members of the US Organization, a Black liberation group, of brutally assaulting female members of the group in an attempt to force them to confess to conspiring against him.
Now, Karenga denied the accusations even after his conviction, but we can concede that he likely wasn’t a person to tout as some kind of great man or leader. Still, we essentially celebrate the massacre of indigenous people and theft of their lands on Thanksgiving, we celebrate a date when Black people were still enslaved and would be for more than a century and call it Independence Day and we celebrate Presidents’ Day and our Founding Fathers like most of them weren’t either slavers, rapists, unabashed white supremacists or all of the above—I think we can handle celebrating Kwanzaa despite the sins of its creator.
Also, Greene is literally going to bat for white nationalists who are accused of storming the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the government all because their rust-flavored cult leader got voted out of office—who the hell cares what she thinks about Karenga?
All Greene’s tweet proves is that she won’t even take a holiday from being an unapologetic bigot.
Also, grass is green.
SEE ALSO:
Caucasity Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Says White Capitol Rioters Are Being Abused ‘Because Of The Color Of Their Skin’
Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks Republicans Share ‘Common Ground’ With The Nation Of Islam
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. ‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’
Source:@FredTJoseph/twitter 1 of 35
At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand. pic.twitter.com/9MXwMiU3Qb— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021
2. School Committee ‘Karen’
2 of 35
3. Tigger flag Karen
3 of 35
Nosy woman complains about a flag pic.twitter.com/srQk12YmW9— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2021
4. Victoria's Secret Karen
4 of 35
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
5. Mailbox Karen
5 of 35
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
6. Karen goes shopping at Ross
6 of 35
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
7. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition7 of 35
8. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 8 of 35
9. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
9 of 35
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
10. Courtside Karen
10 of 35
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
11. Arlo SoHo Karen
11 of 35
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
12. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
12 of 35
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read Teaching to Transgress by bell hooks (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
13. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
13 of 35
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
14. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument14 of 35
15. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
15 of 35
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
16. St. Louis 'Karen'16 of 35
17. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men17 of 35
18. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
18 of 35
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
19. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video19 of 35
20. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
20 of 35
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
21. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait21 of 35
22. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’22 of 35
23. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
23 of 35
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
24. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"24 of 35
25. Karen's husband
25 of 35
26. Karen's other husband26 of 35
27.
27 of 35
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— tyler perry’s shake-and-go wig (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
28.
28 of 35
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
29.
29 of 35
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
30.
30 of 35
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— tyler perry’s shake-and-go wig (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
31.
31 of 35
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
32.32 of 35
33.
33 of 35
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
34.
34 of 35
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
35.
35 of 35
Klanny Nanny Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Kwanzaa A ‘Fake Religion Created By A Psychopath’ was originally published on newsone.com