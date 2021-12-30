According to NBC4i, Gov. Mike DeWine reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio have reached their highest point of the pandemic.
DeWine said that the Ohio Hospital Association is reporting 5,356 patients. Last week, he called up members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals with staffing shortages, and on Wednesday, he provided an update on those efforts.
DeWine added that since June 1, Ohio data shows that 92.5% of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Enter The ‘Give the Gift of Marvel’ Contest
- 16-year-old girl dead in shooting near Canal Winchester
- 93 drivers out at COTA, bus commuters affected
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported
- Where you can dispose of your holiday trees in Columbus
- Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “New Year’s Resolutions” | Episode 48
- Savannah James Gives Us Sophisticated Glam In A Backless Brown Dress
- Tami Roman Scolds ‘Real World Homecoming’ Castmates For Using The N-Word
- Chloe Bailey Takes To Instagram To Reflect On 2021: ‘This Has Been An Amazing Year!’
- Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Curves In A Sexy ‘Green Shell’ Dress
Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com