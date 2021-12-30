Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

JACK HARLOW WANTS COP FIRED FOR PUTTING HANDS ON BLACK WOMAN’S NECK

Jack Harlow is one celeb who uses his platform for the better...

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles

Source: Timothy Norris / Getty

 

Jack Harlow is one of the many artists who spoke up for Black Lives in the Summer of 2020 after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police. He has continued to use his platform to do so. Recently, Harlow had a concert where he saw a video of a fan trying to get in the show to enjoy herself. In the video we see a Police officer push the woman back by her throat. Jack Harlow has reposted the video and is now pushing for the officer to be fired after seeing the way he handles the woman.

DJ Nailz , Jack Harlow , Nailz , what's poppin

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close