Tami Roman Scolding Her White Castmates For Using The ‘N-Word’ Spawns New Viral Meme

Tami Roman has always been TV gold. From her first stint on MTV’s Real World to the one-liners she brought to Basketball Wives, bonnet chronicles and now Real World Homecoming, she’s one of the original reality TV queens. Tami is trending this morning after last night’s episode of Real World Homecoming Los Angeles shows her reacting to her white cast mates decision to use the “n-word” while describing how his Black friend was treated at a pizza place. The clip has since gone viral.

It didn’t take long for #BlackTwitter to hop on the hashtag and send Tami’s name straight to the top of the trending topics tab.

And just in case there was any misconceptions on who can say it, Tami clarified her Latina cast mate doesn’t have the right to say it either. Tami’s cold scold instantly became a meme.

In other Tami Roman news, she recently opened up about her struggle with body dysmorphia, which began after a model meeting with an agent who criticized her flaws at a young age.

“I started abusing laxatives, I started not eating, I started throwing up, I started doing everything that I could think of to do to be as skinny as I could possibly be, being obsessive about my weight loss,” she continued. “People don’t realize, that’s why I got my mouth wired in 1993. To be skinny when I was already skinny.”

Catch Tami on Real World Homecoming LA on Paramount TV.

