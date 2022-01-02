ANTONIO BROWN RESPONDS TO BUCS SAYING HE’S GONE.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sunday afternoon the Tampa Bay Bucs and New York’s Jets had a game that went down to the wire. At one point, all looked grim for the Defending Champs of the NFL. With less than 2 minutes left in the third quarter Antonio Brown took off his uniform and stormed off of the sideline and left the team to play the remainder of the game.

Tom Brady doing Tom Brady things brought the Bucs back to defeat the Jets in a 28-24 win. In the post game press conference the Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians was blunt with his answer.

Almost immediately after the word got out that he is no longer a member of the roster, AB responded with a Kodak Black-ish response.

AB is no stranger to controversy as he’s been deemed problematic by other franchises in the league because of previous drama on and off the field. Looks like this will continue to unfold in the coming days.

