After Blaming COVID-19 Spread On Black People, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Tests Positive For Virus

The lieutenant governor of Texas, a Republican who has attempted to politicize the pandemic along racial, age and party lines, tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to reports.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been isolating himself and has since tested negative after experiencing mild symptoms, his senior adviser Allen Blakemore said in a statement on Monday. He was being treated with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies, which the FDA granted emergency authorization because of the pandemic.
It was unclear when exactly Patrick tested positive for COVID-19. However, critics are likely to wonder not only why Patrick wasn’t more forthcoming immediately following finding out his diagnosis, but also whether he knew how he was infected by the virus.
That last part was an indirect reference to that time when Patrick pinned the blame solely on unvaccinated Black people for spreading COVID-19, a widely debunked false claim that was the byproduct of the lieutenant governor stereotyping all African Americans as Democratic voters, the staunch conservative’s antithesis.
Patrick made the ill-advised comments decried as “racist” during an interview with Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham last summer.
“The biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated,” Patrick declared in a blanket statement during the cable news TV show. “The last time I checked over 90% of them vote for Democrats in their major cities and major counties, so it’s up to the Democrats – just as it’s up to the Republicans – to try to get as many people vaccinated.”
Aside from being flagrantly racist, Patrick’s comments about unvaccinated Black people are just plain wrong. FactCheck.org cited Kaiser Health Foundation, a nonprofit, bipartisan health news organization, when reporting days after Patrick’s comments that “far more white people remain unvaccinated against the disease” than Blacks.
Of course, to anyone paying attention, the recent surge of the coronavirus has shown that the new Omicron variant is far from racially selective for its hosts and has been infecting people at a record rate around the globe regardless of vaccination status. That now includes Patrick, who also suggested that elderly people would happily “sacrifice” their own lives to help jumpstart the economy, another flawed and misguided premise about the virus.
Regeneron’s CEO said in November that its antibodies will protect people from COVID-19 for months, However, the New York Times reported that Regeneron also said in December that “it will be months” before the biotech company’s monoclonal antibodies will be ready for use against the Omicron variant.
It is unclear whether Patrick was infected with the Omicron variant. But it is abundantly clear that people believe karma played an active role in the lieutenant governor’s health status.
1. Davante Adams, NFL playerSource:Getty 1 of 81
2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
2 of 81
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
3. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist
3 of 81
4. Sen. Cory BookerSource:Getty 4 of 81
5. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayorSource:Getty 5 of 81
6. Jaylen Brown, NBA playerSource:Getty 6 of 81
7. Herman Cain, former presidential candidateSource:Getty 7 of 81
8. Nick Cannon, entertainerSource:Getty 8 of 81
9. Ben Carson, former HUD SecretarySource:Getty 9 of 81
10. Cedric Ceballos, former NBA player
10 of 81
On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.— Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021
If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.
My fight is not done…..
Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI
11. Dave Chappelle, comedianSource:Getty 11 of 81
12. Rep. Bonnie Watson ColemanSource:Getty 12 of 81
13. Eugene Daniels, journalist
13 of 81
🧵🧵So today is my 11th day since testing positive for COVID-19. And let me tell you -- it was HELL. I am fully vaccinated and it knocked me on my ass. I had chills, a scary high fever, night sweats, trouble breathing, extreme exhaustion, and the terrible cough.— Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) September 23, 2021
14. Jacob Desvarieux, guitaristSource:Getty 14 of 81
15. Manu Dibango, musicianSource:Getty 15 of 81
16. Andre Dickens, Atlanta Mayor-ElectSource:Getty 16 of 81
17. Dennis Dickson, NYPD employee
17 of 81
#COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus— Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) March 27, 2020
RIP, Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/D10Do2p7oJ
18. Kevin Durant, NBA starSource:Getty 18 of 81
19. Larry Edgeworth
19 of 81
Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d— DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) March 20, 2020
20. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 20 of 81
21. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
21 of 81
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
22. Patrick Ewing, basketball legendSource:Getty 22 of 81
23. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dadSource:Getty 23 of 81
24. Vivica A. Fox, actressSource:Getty 24 of 81
25. Cori "Coco" Gauff, tennis starSource:Getty 25 of 81
26. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainerSource:Getty 26 of 81
27. Rudy Gobert
27 of 81
28. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropistSource:Getty 28 of 81
29. Lee Green, former college hoops star
29 of 81
It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU— Ron Linfonte (@SJU5) March 24, 2020
30. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist
30 of 81
31. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driverSource:Getty 31 of 81
32. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub
32 of 81
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
33. Barry Harris, pioneering jazz pianistSource:Getty 33 of 81
34. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husbandSource:Getty 34 of 81
35. Antoine Hodge, opera singerSource:GoFundMe 35 of 81
36. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ
36 of 81
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
37. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 37 of 81
38. DL Hughley, comedian
38 of 81
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
39. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer
39 of 81
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
40. Jesse and Jacqueline JacksonSource:Getty 40 of 81
41. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler
41 of 81
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— Shawn Yancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
42. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, actor
42 of 81
43. Paul Johnson, house music DJSource:Getty 43 of 81
44. Jim Jones, rapperSource:Getty 44 of 81
45. Brad "Scarface" JordanSource:Getty 45 of 81
46. DeAndre Jordan, NBA starSource:Getty 46 of 81
47. Tim Lester, NFL starSource:Getty 47 of 81
48. LL Cool JSource:Getty 48 of 81
49. James Mahoney, pulmonologist
49 of 81
Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr— Lieutenant Kijé (@BrianLemaire2) May 19, 2020
50. Ellis Marsalis Jr., musicianSource:Getty 50 of 81
51. DeRay McKesson, activistSource:Getty 51 of 81
52. Von Miller, NFL starSource:Getty 52 of 81
53. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 53 of 81
54. Donovan Mitchell54 of 81
55. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen MooreSource:Getty 55 of 81
56. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn
56 of 81
Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother— Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) May 7, 2020
🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t5Ai3iASt8
57. U.S. Rep. Ayanna PressleySource:Getty 57 of 81
58. Charley Pride, country music legendSource:Getty 58 of 81
59. South African President Cyril RamaphosaSource:Getty 59 of 81
60. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric RichmondSource:Getty 60 of 81
61. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian
61 of 81
Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 16, 2020
62. Chris Rock, actor and comedianSource:Getty 62 of 81
63. Wallace RoneySource:Getty 63 of 81
64. Marcus Smart64 of 81
65. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball CoachSource:Getty 65 of 81
66. Troy Sneed, gospel singerSource:Getty 66 of 81
67. Sage SteeleSource:Getty 67 of 81
68. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.
68 of 81
New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020
69. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL starSource:Getty 69 of 81
70. Carole Sutton, actressSource:Getty 70 of 81
71. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 71 of 81
72. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes72 of 81
73. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coachSource:Getty 73 of 81
74. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA starSource:Getty 74 of 81
75. Jo Thompson, singerSource:Getty 75 of 81
76. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.
76 of 81
Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 5, 2017
77. Coby White, NBA playerSource:Getty 77 of 81
78. Juan Williams, Fox News HostSource:Getty 78 of 81
79. Wendy Williams, talk show hostSource:Getty 79 of 81
80. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty 80 of 81
81. Zumbi, rapperSource:Getty 81 of 81
