LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

It’s a great time of year to visit The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium if you want to save money! The zoo has announced that half priced winter admissions has started and will continue for visitors until March 11th.

Children under the age of 3 are free with admission prices for Franklin county residents starting at $6. For non resident rates start at $8.50

Visitors must wear a mask while indoors at all of the zoo facilities regardless of vaccination status. Hours of operation are from 10:00am until 4:00pm. It is encouraged that you pre-purchase your tickets to reduce your waiting time on the zoo’s website.

Click here for more information

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Discounts Admissions Prices by 50% was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5: