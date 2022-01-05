According to the Columbus Dispatch, a Columbus Walmart store located at 3900 Morse Rd has announced that it will be closed for two days due to a COVID outbreak.
In a press release the retailer stated, “As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,”
While the store is closed the retailer plans to sanitize, clean, and restock the location before reopening.
“In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Columbus store location at 3900 Morse Road at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community.”
The store is set to reopen Friday January 7th at 6am and operate at normal store hours.
Columbus Walmart Temporarily Closes Due to COVID Outbreak was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com