Sterling Shepard Reportedly Divorcing Chanel Iman!

After nearly 4 years married, NFL wide receiver Sterling Shepard and Victoria’s Secret model Chanel Iman are calling it quits.

The couple wed back in 2018 after meeting at a party hosted by Victor Cruz in 2016. Since then the couple has had two beautiful daughters, Cali and Cassie.

It has been confirmed that Shepard was the one to file for divorce June 7, 2021. Court documents state the pair are divorcing over irreconcilable differences that “existed for at least six months” prior to Shepard’s filing. The documents note there is “no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

Shepard is requesting joint legal custody of their girls. He’s also requesting his house be his daughters’ primary residence. Notably, he’s also requesting Iman have “supervised parenting time” with the girls.

Shepard has been experiencing his own set of issues with his NFL career. After being selected in the second round of the 2016 draft by the Giants and signing a four year $41 million dollar contract extension in 2019, he’s been battling injuries. Most recently, a season ending Achilles injury.

Hopefully, the two can see through an amicable divorce moving forward and do what is best for their beautiful children.

