Beauty
HomeBeauty

Steve Harvey’s Fly Black Tom Ford Fit Sets The Internet Ablaze

Steve Harvey is setting the internet ablaze in a black Tom Ford fit to promote his new show "Judge Steve Harvey."

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
ABC's "Judge Steve Harvey"

Source: Danny Delgado / Getty

We didn’t see Steve Harvey becoming a fashionista on our 2021 Bingo card, but a las here we are. Continuing his stylish social media run, Mr. Harvey is trending for slaying another look. While promoting his new ABC show “Judge Steve Harvey,” the all-around host debuted an all-Black Tom Ford look that sent him straight to the top of the trending charts.

“I don’t have a law degree and I’m way too fly to wear a robe,” Steve jokes in a promo video and we have to agree this Tom Ford fit is way flyer than a traditional judge’s robe. Steve’s latest looks have been grabbing headlines and he has stylist Elly Karamoh.

He captioned this LV fit, “fly till I die.” Touche.

And this unmistakable blue leather suit landed him in GQ.

Steve Harvey may not be a judge, but he’s a master entertainer who brings joy to every show he’s on. “I knew I had to just be myself,” he told TV Insider. “Most judges are interested in the law: These are the facts, and that’s it. I’m going to dig up the story behind why people came to court versus what they’re in court for. I lean on decades of experience dealing with all types of situations and people, and I rely on my street savvy, common sense and humor to get it done.”

Judge Steve Harvey premieres Tuesday, January 4, 8/7c, ABC.

RELATED STORIES:

Lori Harvey & Steve Harvey Host The 70th Annual Miss Universe Pageant In Style

Steve Harvey Ups His Suit Game To A Sleek Monochromatic Look, Twitter Reacts

Steve Harvey’s Fly Black Tom Ford Fit Sets The Internet Ablaze  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close