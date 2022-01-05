RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Recalls How She First Found Out She Got Her Peach: ‘It’s An Amazing Feeling’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The 14th season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently filming and fans are looking forward to finally seeing Marlo Hampton as an official peach holder when the season premieres! To gear up for her big debut as a main cast member, Marlo is reflecting on the moment she first found out she got a peach.

The reality shared that the day she found out she got a peach was the day she was out shopping, specifically to pick up a brand new Birkin bag after receiving a call from Hermes saying that her purse had finally come in. Marlo shared that while she was out shopping, the RHOA production crew kept calling and “bugging” her to quickly get home. She explained, “so I get to the house [and] I press the garage [opener] and there’s like, production in my garage with peach flowers and they’re like, ‘congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘what?’” She continued by explaining that it’s “an amazing feeling” to finally have a peach.

Later in the video, Marlo opened up about which Atlanta Housewives she thinks might not be so happy that she’s finally gotten her peach, specifically calling out fellow cast member Kenya Moore. “Kenya, dagger to the heart,” she said in the video. “I’m here b*tch, move over, Moore! Make room diva!” She then went down the cast list, touching on what she thinks the rest of her castmates think about her being promoted to the main cast, explaining, “I feel that Kandi is happy but I feel that it was a shocker. I feel that Shereé is super excited about me having a peach.”

Check out the full video below.

In addition to Marlo, season 14 of RHOA will include show veterans Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora, as well as the return of OG Housewife Shereé Whitfield. Additionally, four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross is set to join the series as a newcomer and peach holder as well.

