DR. DRE FINANCIALLY RESPONSIBLE FOR HALFTIME SHOW IF COVID CANCELS IT

Per TMZ. The Super Bowl halftime show will definitely be one of the most lit yet! Believe it or not it’s all thanks to Dr. Dre! The stakes are high because if COVID somehow kills the show, Dre could lose millions!

TMZ reported, the show will be filled with huge stars including Eminem, Snoop, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Dre is fronting most of the money necessary to pull off the event, and we’re told it’s in the millions of dollars. TMZ’s sources say … Dre has Event Cancellation Insurance to cover any calamity that might derail the halftime show. Problem is … we’re told there’s an exclusion for COVID. Related Stories Ex Gov. Cuomo Hit with First Criminal Charge

We’ve learned the pesky provision is called a Communicable Disease Exemption, and it’s been around for years … ever since SARS, but COVID is part of the Communicable Disease Exemption, which means the insurance policy will not cover Dre’s losses if the show is 86’d. 😖

