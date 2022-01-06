Put Some Respect On Amanda Bynes Name: This Viral Photo Of ‘All That’ Cast Has Fans UPSET

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A viral photo of All That stars Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server, appearing in Wild N Out hoodies, has fans in an uproar. Fans of the 90’s show are upset at the Twitter user’s caption choice leaving out one of All That’s biggest stars, Amanda Bynes.

The photo posted yesterday (Jan. 5) is captioned “The Four Pillars of ‘All That.’” It fails to mention some of the other key elements to the hit 90’s show like Bynes, who is permanently imprinted in the minds of fans all over the world. Fans quickly jumped to the child star’s defense, asking “Where’s Amanda Bynes?”

All That was Saturday Night Live (SNL) for a Nickelodeon audience. It was a Saturday night staple on Nick’s lineup for a decade. The cast members — who, like SNL, changed throughout the seasons as people came and left — participate in comedy sketches, often featuring recurring characters like Goodburger employee Ed, portrayed by Mitchell, and teenage superhero Superdude, played by SNL all-star Thompson. Most episodes included a musical guest with some also featured as guest hosts. Coincidentally, original cast member Kenan Thompson eventually went on to star on SNL beginning in 2003. Other notable alumni include TV personality-rapper Nick Cannon, who created Wild N Out, actress Amanda Bynes and comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

Fans rightfully beg the question: How could you ever forget Amanda Bynes when speaking to the pillars of the show?

Amanda Bynes created notable characters and segments like “Ask Ashley.” Her time on All That catapulted her career and eventually landed her, her own spin-off show, The Amanda Show. Bynes’ legacy is hard to forget when she created such memorable moments in television. Her loyal fans also won’t let you exclude her from the All That bequest.

Apparently, Bynes is in a conservatorship similar to the one Britney Spears recently escaped.

Sending love to Amanda! We hope her loyal fans will start a Free Amanda movement as well.

