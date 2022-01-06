According to NBC4i, a Columbus man has been sentenced to over 18 years in prison for robbing two auto parts stores at gunpoint.
Craishon Russell, 32, was sentenced Thursday in federal court, said Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. Russell had pleaded guilty to robbery and a firearms charge.
According to court documents, on June 5, 2019, Russell robbed an AutoZone on East Main Street in Reynoldsburg, getting away with $1,400 in cash. Ten days later, he robbed an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Canal Winchester.
Employees at each store described tattoos that matched Russell.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-man-sent-to-prison-for-18-years-after-robbing-two-auto-parts-stores/
