According to NBC4i, Columbus police are seeking the public’s help in solving the city’s first homicide of 2022.
About 12:35 a.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 2900 block of Indianola Avenue on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Andrew Santiago suffering from a gunshot wound. Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene.
Det. Anthony Johnson asked for anyone in the area whose doorbell camera may have captured relevant footage to contact police.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-police-to-discuss-clintonville-homicide/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Enter The ‘Give the Gift of Marvel’ Contest
- Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia Rowhouse Fire That Killed 12, Including 8 Kids
- The Irony: On Jan. 6 Anniversary, Ashli Babbitt’s Mom Rips ’Reckless’ Capitol Cop Who ‘Murdered’ Rioting Daughter
- Columbus man sent to prison for 18 years after robbing two auto parts stores
- Thayer Munford pens farewell thank you letter to Buckeye nation
- Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies At 112
- Police seek public’s help solving Columbus’ first homicide of 2022
- Put Some Respect On Amanda Bynes Name: This Viral Photo Of ‘All That’ Cast Has Fans UPSET
- Jim Jones Reveals His Mom Taught Him How To Tongue Kiss On Angela Yee’s Lip Service Podcast [Video]
- Meet Suni Lee’s Boyfriend Jaylin Smith–Some Of Her Fans Are Angry He’s Black
- Ohio State Football Team Staffer Used A Photo Of Trayvon Martin To Enforce Team’s ‘No Hoodie’ Rule
Police seek public’s help solving Columbus’ first homicide of 2022 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com