According to NBC4i, more than 110,000 Ohio school students and more than 22,000 teachers and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest weekly data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.
Numbers reflect the week ending the previous Sunday, so this week’s modest increase of 5,559 new cases is lower, because it reflects a time that schools were on winter break.
Ohio K-12 schools have reported 136,082 total cases to ODH since the school year began. Infections were caught in and out of school.
113,310 (83%) cases are students and 22,772 (17%) are staff members, which include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/ohio-school-covid-cases-top-130000-as-numbers-lag-from-winter-break/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Enter The ‘Give the Gift of Marvel’ Contest
- Black Girl Magic: Photos Of Justine Skye, Normani, And Ryan Destiny Resurface And We’re Swooning Over These Melanated Queens
- Porsha Williams Is Our Style Goals In Latest Instagram Post
- Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia Rowhouse Fire That Killed 12, Including 8 Kids
- The Irony: On Jan. 6 Anniversary, Ashli Babbitt’s Mom Rips ’Reckless’ Capitol Cop Who ‘Murdered’ Rioting Daughter
- Columbus man sent to prison for 18 years after robbing two auto parts stores
- Thayer Munford pens farewell thank you letter to Buckeye nation
- Ohio school COVID cases top 130,000 as number
- Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies At 112
- Zendaya Stuns In A Vintage Valentino Dress At The ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premier
- Police seek public’s help solving Columbus’ first homicide of 2022
Ohio school COVID cases top 130,000 as number was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com