Rihanna Previews Savage X Fenty Brick And Mortar Retail Stores On Instagram [Photo]

Rihanna announces Savage X Fenty’s expansion with the launch of brick and mortar retail stores. The lingerie brand left its previous competitor Victoria’s Secret in the dust with its inclusive products that make every woman feel confident.

The singer and entrepreneur posted the news to her Instagram today (Jan. 7), sharing her excitement for her lingerie brand.

“2022, we coming in HOT,” Rihanna captions a 3D mock up image of the brick and mortar retail stores headed to several locations soon. “We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!”

Rihanna goes on to disclose the brand’s first locations including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington DC.

“Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl…. our very first locations: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC,” Rihanna continues. “Watch the @savagexfenty feed for details.”

Savage X Fenty is the lingerie brand founded by singer Rihanna that emphasizes confidence and inclusivity. It is designed for all genders, sizes, and backgrounds. Along with lingerie, the line features bras, underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear. The brand has accomplished a great deal in a short amount of time from major ambassadors promoting the line to fashion shows that debuted on Amazon Prime exclusively. Savage X Fenty was launched in 2018 and in four years, the company is now expanding to actual retail stores.

What an exciting moment for the singer’s company to experience this sort of growth on her own terms. Savage X Fenty also operates on a subscription based platform, which allows customers to return to the site monthly for new products. The brand created something new and exciting for the lingerie and loungewear business. It’s also created by a Black woman! What’s not to love?

Congrats, Savage X Fenty! Check out the post below to get a sneak peek.

Rihanna Previews Savage X Fenty Brick And Mortar Retail Stores On Instagram [Photo] was originally published on globalgrind.com

