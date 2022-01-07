Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, And Dr. Wendy Osefo Bring ‘Real Housewives’ Glam To ‘Project Runway’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This week’s Project Runway episode was one for the books! The popular fashion series collaborated with two Real Housewives franchises, including The Real Housewives of Potomac, for a special client challenge – manifest the perfect look for the ladies’ reunion specials. Among the housewives in attendance were Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and Dr. Wendy Osefo, who brought all the class, sass, and style to the competition series.

After showing off her “mommy makeover” on the last RHOP season, Dr. Wendy was eager to show off her “new boobs” and “new butt,” and encouraged the design contestants to create something that allowed her to do so. Gizelle, on the other hand, wanted to look like a suntanned Barbie, while Karen optsed for a one-sided look, ensuring her Grand Dame status was solidified, even at the reunion special.

“For the Housewives, getting ready for a reunion—this is like their prom dress,” Housewives reunion host Andy Cohen told Vanity Fair. “So in that same way, I think it makes for a logical challenge. I love the dynamics that play out when you have a Housewife as a client to a designer, and seeing the interaction between the Housewives and the designer who wants to win the challenge.”

Andy also played the role of guest judge on the competition series, a no-brainer for the TV personality since he knows all about these ladies’ complicated fashion choices in the past. “As the guest judge, what was fun for me was that I was able to bring the conversations that I knew the viewers would want to hear about, and that maybe the judges…wouldn’t necessarily know about. Like Gizelle’s complicated past in fashion and Karen’s view on that, or Wendy’s new body —there were a lot of things I was able to discuss at the runway that I think the judges didn’t know. That made it fun for me,” he explained.

Wendy took to Instagram to show off the ensembles that were designed for her, showing the looks that allowed her to show off her new “mommy bod” in style. “Such a privilege and an honor to be a guest model on Season 19 of @projectrunwaybravo,” she captioned th ephoto set. “Thank you @nbcuniversal & @bravotv for the opportunity and special thanks to each of the designers — you all are tremendously talented. I am forever grateful #RHOP #ProjectRunway,.”

Gizelle also took to Instagram to show off her final look, and she truly looked like a beautiful Barbie doll in her all-pink ensemble. “TONIGHT was such a MOMENT for me,” she captioned the photo set. “I LOVED being a part of such an iconic show!”

Of course, Karen also took to the social platform to show off her stunning look, rocking this all-black one-sided gown and reminding us all why she’s the Grand Dame. “Let me see you walk,” she captioned her stunning picture. “So much fun!”

What’s your favorite look?

Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, And Dr. Wendy Osefo Bring 'Real Housewives' Glam To 'Project Runway'

