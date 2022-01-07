Jordyn Woods Serves Street Style In A Louis Vuitton Monogram Jacquard Bomber Jacket

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jordyn Woods was spotted out to dinner with her day one friends the other day, and she did it in style. The model and entrepreneur looked chic in a $4,950 Louis Vuitton Monogram Jacquard Bomber jacket and a $2,770 Louis Vuitton purse.

Seated with her friends Kennedy-rue McCullough and Jaden Smith, the trio posed for a few pictures.

“This deserves a post because I’m so lucky and blessed to do life with these people I call my best friends.. swipe to see what 23+ years of friendship looks like … 4lifersssss,” Woods wrote.

The Instagram carousel included images of the trio as toddlers at the pool, in strollers and during play time. Woods is 24 years old, which means McCullough and Smith have basically been in her life since birth.

Woods’ father was a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-air, which led to a friendship between him and Will Smith. Woods refers to Smith as her uncle and I’m sure his role became bigger in her life once her father passed away in 2017.

Woods has a very strong support system and that is refreshing to see. The starlet has been trending the over the past week after Tristan Thompson admitted to fathering a child while with Khloe Kardashian. Kardashian once blamed Woods for ruining her family when rumors of Thompson hooking up with Woods began to circulate in February of 2019. Woods denied the claims stating, “I don’t need your situation.”

In any case, Jordyn has been thriving ever since she began focusing on herself and her career. We love to see it!

