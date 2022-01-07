Wendy Williams’ Son Shows Clip Of The Talk Show Host Eating & Looking Healthy In Bed

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s been a long waiting game for fans of The Wendy Williams Show as the titular host continues a longer-than-expected break from the show to work on her mental health and recover from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Although we’ve received a handful of updates over the past few months that let the world know she was doing well, Wendy’s son Kevin Hunter Jr. gave fans a visual update for the New Year on his media maven momma and thankfully she’s looking healthy and well-fed.

The short clip was shared in Kevin Jr.’s Instagram Stories just a few hours ago under his IG handle @topfloor_kev. Wendy can be seen enjoying what appears to be a delectable crouton salad while sipping on a juice drink garnished with a pineapple slice. She appears to be staying in Miami’s financial district known as Brickell based on the location tagged in the video, as well as keeping things cozy and comfortable in a loose-fitting hoodie and denim shorts while taking her meal in bed.

Just last month Wendy was spotted heading out of a wellness center, so it’s quite possible that Kev Jr. captured the clip from there. The video is cleverly soundtracked with Drake’s 2017 More Life album cut “Do Not Disturb,” which sounds like a pretty obvious hint for the public to let his mom get the proper rest she needs to make her much-awaited return.

Although there’s no telling when Williams will be back on Wendy, fans do seem to be responding well to her replacement hosts like fan-favorite Sherri Shepherd and actor Michael Rapaport who returns with new episodes this coming Monday.

Peep the clip of Wendy Williams below via The Jasmine Brand, and let’s continue to wish the daytime queen a speedy recovery:

