According to NBC4i, one of the men charged in the Polaris Fashion Place shootings from last March has been sentenced.
According to Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel, Anthony Truss was sentenced Monday to 11-15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges in December.
RELATED STORY: Polaris Fashion Mall Evacuated Due to Shooting
Truss and LeVon Sommerville exchanged gunfire inside the shopping center on March 3, 2021, according to court documents.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/polaris-fashion-place-shooter-sentenced-to-at-least-11-years/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Phaedra Parks Struts In Chanel In Stylish Instagram Video
- Lala Anthony Gives Us ‘Chills’ In Latest Instagram Pic
- White Dad Faces Felony Hate Crime Charge After Racist Altercation With Daughter, Black Student On Video
- Polaris Fashion Place shooter sentenced to at least 11 years
- Supa Cent Gets Real About Reconstructive Surgery On Instagram
- Historic Win: Pose Star Mj Rodriguez Wins Golden Globe As First Openly Trans Woman
- Civil Rights Activist Ida B. Wells To Be Honored By Barbie With Her Own Doll
- Lenient Plea Deal Offered To Man Charged With Buying Rifle For Kyle Rittenhouse
- Chris Brown Reportedly Welcomes Third Child
- Off-Duty NC Cop Kills Black Man ‘Just Walking Home’ In Shooting With Questionable Police Narrative
Polaris Fashion Place shooter sentenced to at least 11 years was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com