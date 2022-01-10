Civil Rights Activist Ida B. Wells To Be Honored By Barbie With Her Own Doll

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Barbie has stepped their game up in the diversity and inclusion arena. The American toy company Mattel, Inc., which started manufacturing Barbie dolls in 1959, has gone through a host of changes over the years. Now representing the modern world, which includes various complexions, shapes, and occupations, the brand has used their platform to highlight the lives of women who have shifted history.

Joining the list of historical Black figures who have been morphed into Barbie Dolls is Civil Rights trailblazer and Activist, Ida B. Wells. Wells, an investigative journalist, educator, and one of the original founders of the NAACP, fearlessly dedicated her life to fighting for the equality of African American people. She used her journalistic talents to report the racial injustices that occurred in the South during that time.

Barbie’s latest collection, Inspiring Women, is part of the Dream Gap campaign. This initiative was launched by the brand with the goal of inspiring young girls through representation. Wells is one of many figures chosen to empower others through her story of strength and resilience.

Mattel has honored Katherine Johnson, famed NASA Mathematician and Physicist; Rosa Parks, Civil Rights Activist; Sara Mama, Soccer Player; Ibtihaj Muhammad, Fencing Champion; Gabby Douglas, Gymnastics Champion; Ava Duvernay, Film Director; Nicola Adams Obe, Boxing Champion; Naomi Osaka, Tennis star; and Yara Shahidi, Actress and Social Activist with their own personal Barbie doll.

The Ida B. Wells Barbie doll is expected to be release on January 17, 2022, and was available for pre-order on Amazon, but is currently sold out.

