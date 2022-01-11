The 614
HomeThe 614

Reynoldsburg schools continues search for bus drivers

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Information Sign In Car

Source: Reinhard Krull / EyeEm / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, staffing issues continue to plague central Ohio schools. Reynoldsburg City Schools is starting a second week of school with a portion of its students learning remotely from home.

The district is facing several challenges and this week, it’s transportation.

The district started last weekend knowing it would be short drivers, but that multiplied by Sunday.

 

For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/reynoldsburg/reynoldsburg-schools-continues-search-for-bus-drivers/

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Reynoldsburg schools continues search for bus drivers  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close