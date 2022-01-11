According to NBC4i, staffing issues continue to plague central Ohio schools. Reynoldsburg City Schools is starting a second week of school with a portion of its students learning remotely from home.
The district is facing several challenges and this week, it’s transportation.
The district started last weekend knowing it would be short drivers, but that multiplied by Sunday.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/reynoldsburg/reynoldsburg-schools-continues-search-for-bus-drivers/
