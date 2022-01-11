According to NBC4i, Georgia is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, earning their second national title by beating Alabama on Monday night.
The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia’s only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980.
The Tide finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the final rankings for the third time since 2011.
Michigan was No. 3, the Wolverines best final ranking since winning the national championship in 1997 and their first top-10 finish since 2006.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/buckeyes/buckeyes-finish-6th-in-final-ap-top-25-poll-for-2021-season/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Young Dolph’s Suspected Killers Captured and Arrested
- Twitter Thinks Joe Biden Said Ebenezer ‘Bastard’ Church During His Voting Rights Speech In Atlanta
- Get To Know ‘Che Mack’ On The Morning Hustle
- Lori Harvey Sizzles In A $2,700 Pink And Black Prada Jumpsuit
- R&B Heavyweights Eric Bellinger & Sammie Announce Upcoming ‘The Vibes on Vibes Tour’ [Details Inside]
- ‘She Is A Sick Person’: Eric Trump, Dad’s Attorney Lash Out At Letitia James’ Probe Heats Up
- Must-Watch List: Tuesday Nights Are For Grand Crew & Abbott Elementary [Fan Reactions Inside]
- Buckeyes finish 6th in final AP Top 25 Poll for 2021 season
- 5 Facts You May Not Have Known About the ‘Rodney King Riots’
- Ben Crump Representing Family Of Jason Walker, Unarmed Black Man Who Off-Duty NC Cop Killed In Questionable Shooting
Buckeyes finish 6th in final AP Top 25 Poll for 2021 season was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com