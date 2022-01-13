COACHELLA RETURNS AFTER TWO YEARS WITH CRAZY LINE UP!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Coachella has been cancelled for the last two go rounds because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, but now one of the biggest Music Festivals in the world is making its return and this time they’re going REALLY big! Wednesday night organizers announced a star studded line up for the two weekends in April!

Even some of the artists who are scheduled to hit the stage are ready for the return of Coachella!

Pre-Sale for weekend 1 has already finished with it selling out! Pre-Sale for weekend 2 begins Friday!

