According to NBC4i, Ohio State University is dedicating an entire residence hall to isolate students who have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of revised quarantine and isolation guidelines announced Friday.
The school said the guidelines follow revised protocols from national, state and local public health guidance and are listed below.
- Students who test positive will be ordered to isolate for five days and required to complete a rapid antigen test on the fifth day.
- If the results are negative on day 5 and symptoms are resolving, the student should:
- Upload their results to go.osu.edu/selfreporttest and
- Complete a wellness check to assess when they may return to their residence hall.
Ohio State will use residence hall to isolate COVID-19 students was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
