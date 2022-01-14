LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Ohio State University is dedicating an entire residence hall to isolate students who have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of revised quarantine and isolation guidelines announced Friday.

The school said the guidelines follow revised protocols from national, state and local public health guidance and are listed below.

Students who test positive will be ordered to isolate for five days and required to complete a rapid antigen test on the fifth day.

If the results are negative on day 5 and symptoms are resolving, the student should: Upload their results to go.osu.edu/selfreporttest and Complete a wellness check to assess when they may return to their residence hall.



For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/ohio-state-university/ohio-state-announces-new-quarantine-guidelines/

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Ohio State will use residence hall to isolate COVID-19 students was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5: