The 614
HomeThe 614

Ohio State will use residence hall to isolate COVID-19 students

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

 

 

According to NBC4i, Ohio State University is dedicating an entire residence hall to isolate students who have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of revised quarantine and isolation guidelines announced Friday.

The school said the guidelines follow revised protocols from national, state and local public health guidance and are listed below.

  • Students who test positive will be ordered to isolate for five days and required to complete a rapid antigen test on the fifth day.
  • If the results are negative on day 5 and symptoms are resolving, the student should:

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/ohio-state-university/ohio-state-announces-new-quarantine-guidelines/

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Ohio State will use residence hall to isolate COVID-19 students  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close