Brooklyn’s Lost Black City Of Weeksville: A Hidden Gem Of Pre-Civil War Black Excellence

Many of our stories of Black Excellence are buried beneath the sands of time, never to truly be uncovered. But history leaves breadcrumbs, and if you follow them, you’re bound to find an amazing story.
MORE: There’s A Black Village Under Central Park That Was Founded By Alexander Hamilton’s Secret Black Son
Tucked away deep inside the history of one of New York City’s most famous boroughs is the extraordinary story of a little town called ‘Weeksville’.
When we think of slavery we don’t usually think of New York, but the state didn’t end the practice until 1827. In 1801, Kings County, which today is known as the borough of Brooklyn, was still primarily under Dutch rule. More than one-quarter of the inhabitants were Black slaves. Nearly 60% of households in Kings County were slave owners.
Slavery in Brooklyn was vastly different than the plantation-style slavery adopted by southern whites. It was more ingrained into the northern culture and economy. Families usually owned a smaller number of slaves and the slaves usually lived in the same house as their owners. Families who did not own slaves would regularly rent them from their neighbors.
Although slavery was on its way out in New York, it was a way of life for thousands of Blacks who called Brooklyn their home. By 1820 there were just 518 slaves in New York City and a thriving free Black population of over 10,000. But in Kings County, there were 879 slaves, almost the same amount as free Blacks in the county.
During The Panic of 1837 wealthy white landowners began liquidating their holdings in fear of losing money on their assets and properties. Smart and savvy free Black men saw this as an opportunity and began to buy plots of land from wealthy whites who would sell.
In 1837 The Abolitionist and Black community leader Henry C. Thompson purchased 32 lots from wealthy Brooklynite John Lefferts. The Lefferts family estate was comprised of most of what is now known as Bedford Stuyvesant and Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.
A year later, Thompson would begin to sell the lots to free Blacks in Brooklyn, selling two of the lots to James Weeks a longshoreman with a vision of a self-sufficient Black community hidden within the slopes and valleys of Bedford Hills, secluded from the rest of Brooklyn. The seclusion would not only keep the town’s residents safe from the white and dangerous world around them but would also grant them the freedoms to build a self-sufficient community with education at the forefront.
By The 1850s Weeksville was home to more than 550 free Black People. It was the second-largest free Black community in Antebellum America. The town had one of the highest property and business ownership rates for any Black community in the country.
Weeksville was steeped in Black American history. The town’s school, Colored School No. 2, would eventually become PS 68, which after the Civil War would become the first integrated school in America. Weeksville was also home to the nation’s first Black newspaper the ‘Freedman’s Torchlight.
Susan Smith McKinney Steward, the first Black female doctor in the state of New York was a resident of Weeksville. Her sister, Sarah Smith Tompkins Garnet was Brooklyn’s first female school principal. Sarah Smith would also found the Equal Suffrage League of Brooklyn, the first suffrage organization for Black women in the nation’s history.
Along with economic prosperity, Weeksville also brought political opportunities for Blacks who had been strategically kept out of the process. In 1821 there was a $250 property requirement for Black men to vote. Establishing land in Weeksville gave Black men the opportunity to vote in elections they hadn’t been privy to in the past.
The community thrived and continued to grow throughout the 19th century, but Brooklyn was growing and would soon swallow Weeksville whole. By the 1880s, Weeksville was secluded no more and the Eastern Parkway was built leaving residents not much choice but to leave. By the 20th century, the town was nothing more than a memory.
But history has its breadcrumbs and if you take the time to follow them you can create a way to keep that history alive forever. In 1968, Pratt researchers found remnants of the lost city while flying over Brooklyn in an airplane. They located four homes on Hunterfly Road, which were the only homes left from the original town of Weeksville. In 1970, the Hunterfly Road Houses were designated New York City Landmarks and in 1971, all four houses were added to the National Register of Historic Places.
In 2005 The Weeksville Heritage Center was created, which offers tours of the homes, as well as public programs and exhibits to learn more about the history of Weeksville.
Thankfully, what was left of this pioneering small town will be preserved so that futures generations can see that Black Excellence is sprinkled all over American history.
SEE ASLO:
The Antebellum Tale Of Black Slave Girl Molly And The Haunting Of Sorrel-Weed House
The Haunting Of Lake Lanier And The Black City Buried Underneath
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur1 of 49
2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison2 of 49
3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar3 of 49
4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah4 of 49
5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama5 of 49
6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead6 of 49
7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers7 of 49
8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe8 of 49
9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston9 of 49
10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan10 of 49
11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley11 of 49
12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison12 of 49
13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant13 of 49
14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison14 of 49
15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker15 of 49
16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka16 of 49
17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham17 of 49
18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino18 of 49
19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers19 of 49
20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks20 of 49
21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson21 of 49
22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall22 of 49
23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz23 of 49
24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins24 of 49
25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin25 of 49
26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas26 of 49
27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree27 of 49
28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene28 of 49
29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry29 of 49
30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn30 of 49
31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou31 of 49
32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis32 of 49
33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris33 of 49
34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane34 of 49
35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler35 of 49
36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou36 of 49
37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown37 of 49
38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen38 of 49
39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin39 of 49
40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder40 of 49
41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett41 of 49
42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell42 of 49
43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki43 of 49
44. “Roots” by Alex Haley44 of 49
45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison45 of 49
46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho46 of 49
47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake47 of 49
48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup48 of 49
49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell49 of 49
Brooklyn’s Lost Black City Of Weeksville: A Hidden Gem Of Pre-Civil War Black Excellence was originally published on newsone.com