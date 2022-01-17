DANILEIGH REVEALS SHE AND BABY HAVE COVID

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As Covid continues to attack the world during this pandemic celebrities are showing fans that they’re not immune to catching the virus as well. Drake, The Rock, Ashanti, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Jim Jones, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Trey Songz, Ye, legendary rapper Scarface and even imprisoned rapper YNW Melly had covid as he awaited court appearances from behind bars. The lates celebrity to reveal their positive status is Danileigh. She revealed in a tweet that she and her daughter have tested positive for Covid 19.

Wishing Danileigh and her daughter a super speedy recovery so she can get back in the studio.

