 Pardison Fontaine Address Rumors Of Breakup And Abuse From Megan Thee Stallion 

After weeks of silence, rapper Pardison Fontaine is finally addressing a number of rumors making their rounds about his relationship with Houston rapper, Megan Thee Stallion including, she tried to put her hands on him.

On Tuesday, the rapper took to his Instagram Stories to say, “Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody …(At least not in that way ).” Going on to say “Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run ..but y’all gettin too crazy ….ain’t give n*ggas a story so they made one … we really been on it double time.”

Earlier this week a number of outlets reported the two rappers allegedly called a quits because Megan was a “mean drunk,” and tried to physically abuse Pardi during their time together.

Megan has yet to address these rumors, but did remove pictures of her and Pardi earlier this year from her social. Do you think the two have called a quits?

