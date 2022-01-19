LO DOWN: Pardi Denies Rumors Of Break Up With Megan The Stallion

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to Pardison Fontaine it’s time for the rumors about his relationship with Hot Girl Meg to run cold.

Rumors have been circulating for a while now about the status of Pardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s relationship. Fans first began speculating of a possible break-up shortly after Meg’s graduation after she opted out of giving Pardi a birthday shoutout online and seemingly removed all photos of him from her Instagram account . The latest rumor sparked after a blog posted that the the two split due to Megans abusive behavior when she’s under the influence. That must have been the last straw for Mr. Fontaine because he quickly took to Instagram to clear it up. In a short post via his IG story he wrote, “Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody …(At least not in that way ),” This was to address the notion that Meg has been putting her hands on him. It was being circulated that Megan was a “mean drunk” with a bad temper.

We don’t know what’s going on but we’re glad that Pardi wasn’t about to let his girl go down like that. If you remember, Tory Lanez and a former stylist have also accused the H-Town Hottie of being quite the hot head as well. Our girl Lore’l also talked about it in the Lo Down. Check it out.

