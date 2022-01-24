The 614
Ohio State: 220 Buckeyes earned nearly $3 million in NIL deals in 6 months

According to NBC4i, Ohio State announced Monday the athletics department is creating an “NIL Edge Team” to help athletes continue to navigate through the name, image and likeness era.

The first six months saw 220 Buckeyes engage in 608 reported NIL activities with a total compensation value of $2.98 million. All three figures rank No. 1 nationally, according to Opendorse.

“Our guidelines were initially created to be restrictive, but now that we have a better understanding of NIL, it’s clear that we can provide more assistance in connecting student-athletes with interested brands,” said Carey Hoyt, Ohio State senior associate athletics director and primary administrator for OSU’s NIL programs. said.

