11 arrested in Canal Winchester shoplifting sting

According to NBC4i, eleven people were arrested during a sting operation to fight retail theft at a Canal Winchester store.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the operation was held at an unnamed retail location on Jan. 21.

The sheriff’s office said the goal of the sting was to “assist local asset protection personnel in identifying and deterring retail thefts and apprehending offenders.”

The 11 people arrested range in age from 20 to 66 years old. All of them face charges including theft and drug offenses.

 

For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/canal-winchester/11-arrested-in-canal-winchester-shoplifting-sting/

 

