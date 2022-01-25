News
HomeNews

New York Mayor Eric Adams To Reinstate Controversial NYPD Unit Accused Of Racial Profiling To Reign In Gun Violence

That unit isn't the only example of NYC trying to decrease crime but only successfully decreasing marginalized people's ability to walk to the store without having their constitutional rights violated.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
NYPD holds vigil over officers shot in Harlem

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

New York City has seen a rise in violent crime over the last year, and when crime rises in big cities like NYC and the mayors of said cities are tasked with doing something about it, the “answer” tends to involve putting more cops on the street and giving them significantly more rope to cross over the line in regards to violating the civil liberties of Black and brown people. (Y’all thought I was going to say “giving them significantly more rope to hang negroes,” and you were incorrect…but also kind of correct.)

MYC Mayor Eric Adams is a Black man—but he also used to be a cop.

So it’s not terribly surprising that Adams’ solution to a rise in gun violence in NYC is to unleash a previously-dismantled special plainclothes police unit to target guns and street gangs.

“The plainclothes anti-gun unit is going to zero in on guns and gangs,” Adams said in a statement, according to NPR. “We’re going to use precision policing to identify the gang members, the crews. We’re going to target them.”

Yeeeah, but see the problem is this is a tactic that rarely works because when police officers are told to “zero in on guns and gangs,” they proceed as if the words “guns and gangs” are synonymous with “Blacks and Latinos.”

In fact, the very plainclothes unit Adams is planning to reinstate was one that was disbanded in 2020 after NYC residents and activists complained that the officers were just basically targeting people of color they found “suspicious” and they were using excessive force while doing it, NPR reports.

“The anti-crime unit was primarily tasked with doing these stops, and they would do them violently,” Jenn Borchetta, a managing director at the legal non-profit Bronx Defenders, told NPR. “They would throw people against walls. I mean, we have one client who is 13 years old who was thrown against the hood of a car. Just for crossing the street.”

Two NYPD Officers Shot In Harlem On Friday Night

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (C), Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell (2nd L) and police union leader Patrick Lynch await the remains of Officer Jason Rivera at his funeral on January 23, 2022, in New York City. Rivera and fellow Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while responding to a domestic violence call between a woman and her adult son. | Source: David Dee Delgado / Getty

And that unit isn’t the first example of NYC trying to decrease crime but only successfully decreasing melanated people’s ability to walk to the store without having their constitutional rights violated. You might remember a little-known policy that started in NYC before variants of it spread across the country called “stop and frisk.” (I call it a “little-known” policy because if you weren’t a pigment-endowed person, you probably didn’t know anything about it.)

According to New York Civil Liberties Union, at the peak of “stop and frisk,” which the organization said was in 2011, only nine percent of the nearly 700,000 New Yorkers who were stopped and searched were white, and 88 percent of those who were stopped had not committed any crimes. The NYCLU also noted that 780 guns were confiscated in 2011—but again, that number came after nearly 700,00 mostly non-crime committing people of color were targetted, stopped, searched and often brutalized. 

OK, but at least crime went down, right? Well, not really.

Before “stop and frisk” was ruled unconstitutional in 2013, violent crime in NYC had seen a small reduction, according to a study conducted by  NYU and Columbia. So, we’re talking about a whole lot of civil liberty violating yielding minimal results.

You would have to either be white or Eric Adams to think it was all worth it.

OK, to be fair to Adams, maybe he has some plan to ensure that the targets of his police unit will actually be violent criminals and not just people who look like they could possibly be violent criminals based on them lacking the completion for protection. Then again, ever since Adams stared condescendingly referring to undervalued laborers as “low skilled” workers who aren’t academically inclined enough to handle sitting in a corner office, I’ve been looking at him like he’s probably an opp.

His method of anti-crime tactics doesn’t do much to change that.

SEE ALSO:

Eric Adams Is Getting Dragged For Dunkin’ Donuts Comments About ‘Low Skill Workers’ Lacking ‘Academic Skills’

Black Lives Matter Activist Sues NYPD, Claims Cops Stalked His Instagram Before Attempted Raid

Justin Bibb - Mayor of Cleveland, OH

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

11 photos Launch gallery

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

Continue reading Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

[caption id="attachment_4274473" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: twitter / Cleveland Public Library[/caption] UPDATED: 10:15 a.m. ET, Jan. 11, 2022 Representation is the most efficient path to change. If we are not in the room, how can we be a part of the conversation? Being represented in politics on national level is very important, but if we want to see the changes that we deserve in our communities, it start at the local level. In 2022, black men and women all over the country were elected to represent their cities. Check out some of the black mayors who have been sworn into an office in 2022. Justin Bibb was sworn in as Cleveland’s 58th mayor at the city’s Public Auditorium on Jan 8, 2022. Dubbed Cleveland’s first millennial mayor, the 34-yea-old political phenomenon won the mayoral election by defeating Kevin J. Kelley with 62% of the vote. He’s Cleveland's fourth black mayor and the city’s second youngest. https://twitter.com/clevelanddotcom/status/1479951509173452807 Bibb, who was born and raised in Cleveland, has wanted to be in politics the majority of his life and his journey is quite interesting. He interned for Senator Barack Obama in 2007 and took his first local government job in 2011 as Special Assistant for Education & Economic Development for Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Bibb took his talents to the corporate world in 2015,  becoming the Head of Global Cities Practice at Gallup, traveling, and working in New York and Washington D.C. Bibb returned to Cleveland in 2019 to serve as KeyBank’s Vice President. Although Bibb worked in a corporate capacity, he also had his thumb on the pulse of the black community in his native city. After the shooting death of Tamir Rice in 2014, Bibb co-founded Hack Cleveland, a non-profit that advocates for criminal justice reform using civic technology. During Bibb’s inauguration address he pledged to build a safer, more equitable, and healthier Cleveland. “We can be the Cleveland that young people move back to because there are good jobs, safe streets, good schools, quality grocery stores, good health care,” said Bibb. “We don’t just have to dream about that Cleveland. We can and will work toward that goal every minute of every day.” Police reform is also on the agenda for the Newly elected mayor. He plans to provide police officers with raises, better technology, and more accountability while giving residents a louder voice in how their neighborhoods are policed. https://twitter.com/BibbForCLE/status/1478867463488036869 Bibb also plans to address youth gun violence in the city. He has already met with Police officers, as well as city prosecutors about how to move forward in addressing the violence in Cleveland. Bibb’s hopes to also announce plans to reform the city’s diversion center, which provides treatment to the mentally ill and addicts. Instead of sending them to jail, the center would provide them with treatment instead of prison time. Although Bibb’s plans for the city are ambitious, he’s ready to be the change that Clevland has needed for a very long time. Check below for our list of notable Black Mayors who have been sworn in 2022.

New York Mayor Eric Adams To Reinstate Controversial NYPD Unit Accused Of Racial Profiling To Reign In Gun Violence  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close